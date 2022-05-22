Cardano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $397.21 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $17.69 billion and approximately $397.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00100497 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00310607 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027386 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,395,513,302 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

