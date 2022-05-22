Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE:CAH opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,549,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

