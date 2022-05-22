CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.51 Million

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.71 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $31.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $84.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $86.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.26 million, with estimates ranging from $85.95 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 249,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

