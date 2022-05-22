CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 249,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,649. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

