Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Caterpillar worth $1,005,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

NYSE:CAT traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,363. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

