Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Position Trimmed by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.58% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.30. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Cedar Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.