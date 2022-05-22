Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.64. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Celcuity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

