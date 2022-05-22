Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

