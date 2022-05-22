Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.77). Celsion reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

