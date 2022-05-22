Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 985,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.