Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

