Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,080 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of American Tower worth $218,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.28. 2,853,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.59. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

