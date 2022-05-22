Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Assets Trust worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 292,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,137. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,123 shares of company stock worth $2,916,744. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

