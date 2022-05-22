Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 159,570 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,978,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,570 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $53,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.