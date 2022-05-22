Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 510 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,456,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE PSB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.55. The stock had a trading volume of 473,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,552. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $172.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

PS Business Parks Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.