Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 970,000 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $167,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 827.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP stock remained flat at $$41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

