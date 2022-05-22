Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,716,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,761,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 6,831,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,726. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. WeWork Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

