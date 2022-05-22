Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 292,127 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,127 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 2.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Brixmor Property Group worth $281,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,346,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 188,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,910,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,448 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 354,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,976. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.