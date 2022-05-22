Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 716,126 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716,126 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 5.74% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $110,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

AKR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 807,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

