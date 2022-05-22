Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

