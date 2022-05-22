Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

CPF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $635.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

