Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CVCY opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

