Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.08

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and traded as low as $27.80. Century Financial shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

