Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of IPSC opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 14.57. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $500.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

