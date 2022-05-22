Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Cerner worth $163,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 6,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,543,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.