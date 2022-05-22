Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,076 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $148,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average is $275.22. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

