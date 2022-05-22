Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 224,921 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Franklin Resources worth $150,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

