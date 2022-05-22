Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $149,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 188.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $37.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

