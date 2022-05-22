Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $157,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $325.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

