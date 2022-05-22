Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Bio-Techne worth $159,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

TECH stock opened at $366.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

