Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Kimco Realty worth $178,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

KIM stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

