Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,008 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $182,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.96 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.01 and its 200 day moving average is $540.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

