Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 64,771 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Match Group worth $168,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

MTCH opened at $76.70 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.