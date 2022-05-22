Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Tyler Technologies worth $165,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $341.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.