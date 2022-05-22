Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWBHF. Benchmark cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.91.

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

