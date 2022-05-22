ChartEx (CHART) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $59,729.24 and $44.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.36 or 0.12465464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 364.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00500427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.23 or 1.86063125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

