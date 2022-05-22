ChatCoin Hits One Day Volume of $177,176.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. ChatCoin has a market cap of $352,124.23 and approximately $177,176.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.66 or 1.00122721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

