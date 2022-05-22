Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is 13D Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

13D Management LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 5.6% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,208,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,732,000 after buying an additional 311,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $130.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

