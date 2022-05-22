Chia Network (XCH) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.64 or 0.12738053 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 497.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00486730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

