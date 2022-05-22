Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Bought by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 646.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,814 shares during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics accounts for about 3.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

