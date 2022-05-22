ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.