Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 3,559 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $200.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

