Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 406.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 316,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 88,979 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 178,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

NYSE EGP opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

