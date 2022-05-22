Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

