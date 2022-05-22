Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 178,393 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

