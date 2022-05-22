Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ciena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

