Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,689 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

