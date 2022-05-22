Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,392 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

