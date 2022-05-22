Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

