Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

